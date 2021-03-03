UK Ambassador: Covishield and Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines identical / REUTERS

British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons has said the Covishield and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines against COVID-19 are identical.

"Vaccines: a fact-check. Covishield & Oxford-AstraZeneca AZD1222 COVID-19 vaccines are one and the same. Covishield is the name licenced for AZD1222 manufactured in India," she wrote on Twitter on March 3, 2021.

According to Simmons, "any suggestion that the AZ/Covishield vaccines being used in Ukraine differ in formula is categorically incorrect."

Reporting by UNIAN