The relevant photo was posted on the president's Twitter channel.

Zelensky was vaccinated during a trip to the Donbas warzone.

Earlier, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said the Ukrainian president would get his shot of the Covishield vaccine done in public to prove its quality.

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 22, 2021, the Ukrainian Health Ministry registered the Oxford/AstraZeneca (Covishield) COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

The vaccine was developed by the University of Oxford in partnership with the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use has been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and authorized by the UK, the European Union, and India.

On February 23, the first batch of the Covishield vaccine arrived in Ukraine.

On February 24, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Reporting by UNIAN