Zelensky gets vaccinated against COVID-19

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has had his COVID-19 vaccine shot.

The relevant photo was posted on the president's Twitter channel.

Read alsoHealth minister gets vaccinated against COVID-19Zelensky was vaccinated during a trip to the Donbas warzone.

Earlier, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said the Ukrainian president would get his shot of the Covishield vaccine done in public to prove its quality.

