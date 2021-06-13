The new cases also included 37 children.

Ukraine reported 857 new COVID-19 cases, including 17 healthcare workers for June 12, 2021.

It also reported the following statistics for the past day:

Hospitalizations: 684 people;

Deaths: 33;

Recoveries: 1,652 people;

According to the ministry, since the start of the epidemic in Ukraine, 2,223,558 people fell ill with the coronavirus; recoveries totaled 2,127,337. The death toll was 51 679. The number of PCR tests carried out was 10,504,548.

Translation: Akulenko Olena