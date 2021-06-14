Some 54 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

No new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of the morning of June 14.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on June 14, some 116 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 25,033 people have recovered and 93 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Monday.

Read alsoUkraine's Health Ministry forecasts fourth COVID-2019 waveSome 54 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

Since the launch of the vaccination campaign in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 76,494 people received their first jab, including 3,923 military doctors.

Some 193 people in Ukraine Army were vaccinated in the past day.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine's health authorities say 420 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of June 14, 2021.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,223,978.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila