Some 59 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by four as of the morning of June 10.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on June 10, some 123 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 25,018 people have recovered and 93 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Thursday. "Four new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Since the launch of the vaccination campaign in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 73,637 people received their first jab, including 3,868 military doctors.

Some 1,607 people in Ukraine Army were vaccinated in the past day.

Ukraine's health authorities say 1,785 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of June 10, 2021.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,219,824.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila