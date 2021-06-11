Over the past week, daily figures remained below 2,000.

Ukraine's health officials say 1,603 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past day as of June 11, 2021.

The new cases included 75 minors and 72 medics, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry.

In the past 24 hours as of June 11, the highest number of cases was recorded in the city of Kyiv (217), Dnipropetrovsk region (121), Lviv region (113), Kyiv region (105), and Zaporizhia region (97)

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for June 11

Hospitalizations: 762;

Deaths: 70;

Recoveries: 5,583;

Tests per day: 25,837 PCR tests, 10,741 ELISA tests, and 18,764 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,221,427;

Deaths: 51,577;

Recoveries: 2,120,780;

PCR tests: Over 10.4 million.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko