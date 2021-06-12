The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,222,701.

Ukraine's health authorities say 1,274 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of June 12, 2021.

The new cases included 40 children, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Telegram channel.

What is more, 53 healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours as of June 12, the highest number of cases was recorded in the city of Kyiv (215), Kharkiv region (104), Lviv region (84), and Donetsk region (84).

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for June 11

Hospitalizations: 709;

Deaths: 69;

Recoveries: 4,905;

Tests per day: 26,999 PCR tests, 10,910 ELISA tests, and 16,912 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,222,701;

Deaths: 51,646;

Recoveries: 2,125,685;

PCR tests: 10,487,410.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

