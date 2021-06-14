The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,223,978.

Ukraine's health authorities say 420 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of June 14, 2021.

The new cases included 32 children, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's official website.

What is more, two healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours as of June 14, the highest number of cases was recorded in the city of Kyiv (89), Zaporizhia region (44), Mykolaiv region (42), Kyiv region (30), and Ternopil region (27).

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for June 13

Hospitalizations: 464;

Deaths: 13;

Recoveries: 3,328;

Tests per day: 11,638 PCR tests, 1,589 ELISA tests, and 4,629 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,223,978;

Deaths: 51,692;

Recoveries: 2,130,665;

PCR tests: 10,516,186.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Vaccination in Ukraine

Officials say 22,219 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, June 13, 2021.

In total, 1,479,703 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 inoculation campaign in Ukraine, while 238,798 persons have been fully vaccinated.

The shots were administered by 162 mobile vaccination teams and at 205 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 686,852 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila