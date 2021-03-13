Vaccine delivery is likely to remain slow, the agency said.

S&P Global Ratings says Ukraine may vaccinate less than 3% of population against COVID-19 in the first half (H1) of 2021.

"Ukraine is set to receive 2.3 million doses – of 8 million secured – via the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility in first-half 2021, enough to administer two doses per person to 2.7% of its population," the agency said in a report on March 12, 2021.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Health ministry pledges those wishing will be vaccinated by late 2021It is noted the Ukrainian authorities have secured 25 million doses so far through various sources, enough to immunize 30% of the population with two doses.

"However, vaccine delivery is likely to remain slow," the experts said.

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 22, 2021, the Ukrainian Health Ministry registered the Oxford/AstraZeneca (Covishield) COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

The vaccine was developed by the University of Oxford in partnership with the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use has been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and authorized by the UK, the European Union, and India.

On February 23, 2021, the first batch of the Covishield vaccine arrived in Ukraine.

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. About 160 healthcare workers were first who got vaccinated, as well as members of the Joint Forces Operation in Donbas.

On March 1, 2021, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov had had his COVID-19 vaccine shot, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was vaccinated against COVID-19 during a trip to the Donbas warzone on March 2.

According to the Health Ministry, elderly people are next to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine.

Reporting by UNIAN