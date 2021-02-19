This week Pfizer has filed vaccine registration documents with Ukraine's Health Ministry.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says the country will sign a contract on shipments of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 after its registration in Ukraine.

"This week Pfizer has sent vaccine registration documents to Ukraine's Health Ministry. The registration process is underway. As soon as it is registered, Pfizer will immediately hand over the contract for approval and conclusion, and later it will be signed," he said during an online briefing on Friday, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

Kuleba reiterated President Volodymyr Zelensky had personally spoken with Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer Pharmaceutical Corporation Albert Bourla regarding the supply of vaccines to Ukraine.

Read also Health minister names groups to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at first two stages COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine

On January 30, 2021, Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister, Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko said Ukraine would receive 117,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine within COVAX (the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility) in February.

On February 16, 2021, Pfizer applied for the registration its COVID-19 vaccine in Ukraine.

The U.S. has committed to help with transportation and storage of Pfizer vaccines at extremely low temperatures in Ukraine.

Author: UNIAN