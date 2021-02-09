The Board Chairman of Pfizer promised to do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine receives the first contracted batches of vaccine as soon as possible.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation with Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer Pharmaceutical Corporation Albert Bourla, during which they discussed issues related to the conclusion of a contract for the supply of COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine.

In turn, Zelensky informed about the current epidemic situation in Ukraine and the government's plans to launch vaccination against COVID-19.

"Ensuring vaccination of the population of Ukraine with a safe certified vaccine is one of our priorities," he said.

"Thank you for doing your best to speed up the supply of Pfizer vaccine to Ukraine. We are ready to create all the necessary conditions for the use of the vaccine. COVID-19 still remains a major challenge for the world. We appreciate that pharmaceutical companies are fighting for us on the frontline," Zelensky said.

COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine

On December 30, Ukraine signed a contract with China's Sinovac for the supply of 1.9 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

On January 30, 2021, Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister, Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko said Ukraine would receive 117,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine within the COVAX (the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility) in February.

From the middle of February to the end of June 2021, Ukraine will obtain 2.2 million to 3.7 million doses of an AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine.

First to get vaccinated will be healthcare workers, the elderly, and seriously ill patients.

In December 2020, the Health Ministry's coronavirus task force approved a COVID-19 immunization plan under which at least 50% of Ukrainians (20 million people) are to be vaccinated during 2021-2022.

On January 29, the National Commission for technology-related and environmental safety and emergencies approved a schedule for vaccination against the coronavirus in Ukraine in 2021.

On February 4, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said the vaccination against COVID-19 in the country would start on February 15.

Author: UNIAN