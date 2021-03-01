Earlier, Zelensky said he would be vaccinated against COVID-19 along with the Ukrainian military as the commander-in-chief.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says President Volodymyr Zelensky will get his shot of the Covishield vaccine done in public to prove its quality.

"President Volodymyr Zelensky and myself will publicly get vaccinated against the coronavirus with Covishield. This way we would like to demonstrate this vaccine is a high-quality one," the minister said at a press conference on Monday, according to the online newspaper Segodnya.

Read alsoOnline registration for COVID-19 vaccination kicks off on March 1The date of Zelensky's vaccination has not been specified.

Earlier, Zelensky said he would be vaccinated against COVID-19 along with the Ukrainian military as the commander-in-chief during the second stage of the nationwide vaccination campaign.

Reporting by UNIAN