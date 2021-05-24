The number of active cases is on the decline.

Ukraine is seeing positive dynamics in the COVID-19 incidence since all epidemic indicators have been improving for the ninth week in a row.

That was discussed during a conference call on Monday chaired by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as reported by the presidential press service.

Read alsoNo new COVID-19 cases reported in armed forces as of May 24In particular, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said 19,400 hospital beds were occupied as of May 24, which was almost half the figure registered amid the incidence peak. The number of active cases is systematically decreasing as 176,000 people are being treated today.

"The entire Ukraine is in the yellow quarantine zone. There is a slight excess of the percentage of the epidemiological threshold in Donetsk region, but all other indicators remain within the norm," the prime minister said.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine's health authorities say 1,334 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 24, 2021.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,183,855.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila