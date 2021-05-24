The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,183,855.

Ukraine's health authorities say 1,334 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 24, 2021.

The new cases included 86 children, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Facebook page.

What is more, twenty-one healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours as of May 24, the highest number of cases was recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region (190), Mykolaiv region (151), the city of Kyiv (125), Kharkiv region (101), and Kyiv region (75).

Meanwhile, 6,999 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for May 23

Confirmed cases: 1,334;

Hospitalizations: 1,019;

Deaths: 68;

Recoveries: 6,999;

Tests per day: 16,097 (8,684 PCR tests, 1,462 ELISA tests, and 5,951 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests).

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for May 22

Confirmed cases: 2,533;

Hospitalizations: 1,701;

Deaths: 89;

Recoveries: 8,937;

Tests per day: 16,285.

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,183,855;

Deaths: 49,436;

Recoveries: 1,957,560;

PCR tests: 10,022,457.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Ukraine ranks fifth in Europe and 28th globally by number of new cases, according to the Worldometers service.

Vaccination in Ukraine

Some 1,325 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on May 23, 2021.

In total, 978,354 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while 75,787 persons have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

The shots were administered by 28 mobile vaccination teams and at 17 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 584,464 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

