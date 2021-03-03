The official says people started to neglect restrictions after the tough quarantine in winter.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Medical Assistance and Health Insurance Mykhailo Radutsky says the country is entering another wave of COVID-19 cases.

"[I'm] judging by the fact that we have a daily increase in COVID-19 cases. Today, there were more than 7,000 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. I don't see the difference what kind of strain it is. We had a small COVID-19 lockdown – we had 2,000-5,000 cases then. As of today, unfortunately, the numbers are growing. I think we are entering another wave of COVID-19 cases," he told Ukraina 24 TV channel, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

According to Radutsky, a similar situation is being observed in Europe and the United States.

"The only thing that can stop it today is herd immunity. Vaccination is the most effective way to develop herd immunity, but at least 60% of the country's population must be vaccinated," the official said.

"Unfortunately, we have become relaxed for a while. I can see it in the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada, even lawmakers forget to put on a face mask, they forget to observe social distance – I think two or three weeks after the winter tough quarantine, when we had an easing [of quarantine curbs], people have relaxed, began to neglect quarantine measures and we have faced an increase in cases," Radutsky said.

He added the increase in the number of patients might be associated with coronavirus variants.

Ukraine reported a drastic increase in the number of new, active COVID-19 cases that were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 3, 2021, that is 7,235 against 5,336 registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,364,705.

