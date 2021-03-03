The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,364,705.

Ukraine reported a drastic increase in the number of new active COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 3, 2021, that is 7,235 against 5,336 registered a day earlier.

The new cases included 319 healthcare workers, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info channel on Telegram.

Read alsoZelensky: Ukraine to have enough COVID-19 jabs to vaccinate all those willing before year-endIn particular, 429 children tested positive for the coronavirus on March 2.

Meanwhile, 5,118 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In the past 24 hours as of March 3, the highest number of the confirmed cases was recorded in the city of Kyiv (655), Ivano-Frankivsk region (640), Vinnytsia region (577), Chernivtsi region (495), and Zakarpattia region (479).

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for March 2

Hospitalizations: 3,486 people;

Deaths: 185 people;

Recoveries: 5,118 people;

Tests per day: 85,043 (34,945 PCR tests, 17,688 ELISA tests, and 32,410 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 1,364,705 people;

Deaths: 26,397 people;

Recoveries: 1,182,036 people;

PCR tests: 6,983,925.

Daily cases per region:

655 cases in the city of Kyiv;

640 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

577 in Vinnytsia region;

495 in Chernivtsi region;

479 in Zakarpattia region;

427 in Kyiv region;

403 in Lviv region;

394 in Kharkiv region;

343 in Ternopil region;

309 in Odesa region;

296 in Zhytomyr region;

295 in Khmelnytsky region;

234 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

219 in Zaporizhia region;

217 in Rivne region;

213 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

201 in Volyn region;

197 in Mykolaiv region;

148 in Poltava region;

132 in Sumy region;

130 in Cherkasy region;

85 in Kirovohrad region;

59 in Chernihiv region;

47 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts); and

40 in Kherson region;

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

