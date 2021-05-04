Today there are no regions in the green zone.

Ukraine's Health Ministry has reviewed the COVID-19 quarantine zones in the country.

This updated list of the quarantine zones is available on the ministry's website.

As of May 4, 2021, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, and Chernihiv regions were part of the red zone.

Read alsoKyiv leaving "red" quarantine zone: What bans remain in placeVolyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk (the Ukrainian-controlled part), Kirovohrad, Luhansk (the Ukrainian-controlled part), Rivne, Ternopil, and Cherkasy regions belonged to the orange zone.

The city of Kyiv, as well as Vinnytsia, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, and Chernivtsi were part of the yellow zone.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 2,472 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 4, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,088,410.

