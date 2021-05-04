The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,088,410.

Ukraine said 2,472 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 4, 2021.

"In the past day, 2,472 people, including 122 children and 22 healthcare workers, tested positive for the coronavirus, while 1,325 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Tuesday, May 4.

The death toll has hit 44,916 with 166 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 7,815 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In total, 17,549 tests were run in the country in the past day.

Read alsoUkraine updates list of regions in COVID-19 red zoneIn particular, there were 11,817 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 1,660 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 4,072 antigen-detecting rapid diagnostic tests.

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,088,410;

Recoveries: 1,689,630;

Deaths: 44,916; and

PCR tests: 9,498,958.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Donetsk region (324), Cherkasy region (253), Dnipropetrovsk region (220), Kharkiv region (191), and Odesa region (168).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Some 919 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on May 3, 2021.

In total, 756,022 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while 290 persons have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

The shots were administered by 24 mobile vaccination teams and at 30 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 512,472 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

