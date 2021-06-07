Some 54 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by two as of the morning of June 7.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on June 7, some 147 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 24,971 people have recovered and 93 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Monday. "Two new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoKyiv mayor reports 87 new COVID-19 cases, four fatalitiesThose newly-infected have been hospitalized. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Since the launch of the vaccination campaign in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 69,417 people received their first jab, including 3,754 military doctors.

Some 75 people in Ukraine Army were vaccinated in the past day.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila