The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,215,052.

Ukraine's health authorities say 535 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of June 7, 2021.

The new cases included 30 children, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's website.

What is more, 61 healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours as of June 7, the highest number of cases was recorded in the city of Kyiv (87), Mykolaiv region (78), Kyiv region (52), Dnipropetrovsk region (47), and Rivne region (42).

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for June 6

Confirmed cases: 535;

Hospitalizations: 601;

Deaths: 33;

Recoveries: 1,743;

Tests per day: 17,591 (10,723 PCR tests, 1,356 ELISA tests, and 5,512 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,215,052;

Deaths: 51,215;

Recoveries: 2,094,971;

PCR tests: 10,346,878.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Vaccination in Ukraine

Officials say 24,860 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, June 6, 2021.

In total, 1,241,008 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 inoculation campaign in Ukraine, while 147,118 persons have been fully vaccinated.

The shots were administered by 189 mobile vaccination teams and at 281 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 646,129 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

