Some 59 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by three as of the morning of June 9.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on June 9, some 128 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 25,009 people have recovered and 93 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. "Three new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoCOVID-19 quarantine: All Ukrainian regions designated as green zoneOf those newly-infected, one person has been hospitalized. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Since the launch of the vaccination campaign in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 72,030 people received their first jab, including 3,821 military doctors.

Some 1,709 people in Ukraine Army were vaccinated in the past day.

Ukraine's health authorities say 1,385 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of June 9, 2021.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,218,039.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila