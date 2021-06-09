The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,218,039.

Ukraine's health authorities say 1,385 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of June 9, 2021.

The new cases included 57 children, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Telegram channel.

What is more, 74 healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Read alsoUkraine gets new batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinesIn the past 24 hours as of June 9, the highest number of cases was recorded in the city of Kyiv (262), Kyiv region (142), Kharkiv region (87), Dnipropetrovsk region (75), and Rivne region (75).

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for June 8

Hospitalizations: 756;

Deaths: 77;

Recoveries: 6,962;

Tests per day: 25,344 PCR tests, 11,463 ELISA tests, and 23,813 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,218,039;

Deaths: 51,410;

Recoveries: 2,108,684;

PCR tests: 10,405,577.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Ukraine ranks seventh in Europe and 37th globally by number of new cases, according to the Worldometers service.

Vaccination in Ukraine

Officials say 53,161 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, June 8, 2021.

In total, 1,328,070 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 inoculation campaign in Ukraine, while 161,378 persons have been fully vaccinated.

The shots were administered by 485 mobile vaccination teams and at 624 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 659,473 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

