Some 52 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by seven as of the morning of May 27.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on May 27, some 187 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 24,862 people have recovered and 93 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Thursday. "Seven new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Of those newly-infected, one person has been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Read alsoKyiv mayor reports 454 new COVID-19 cases, 11 fatalitiesSome 52 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

Since the launch of the vaccination campaign in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 54,034 people received their first jab, including 3,291 military doctors.

Some 1,049 people in Ukraine Army were vaccinated in the past day.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine health authorities said 3,509 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 27, 2021.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,193,367.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila