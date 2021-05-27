The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,193,367.

Ukraine health authorities said 3,509 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 27, 2021.

The new cases included 82 healthcare workers and 193 children, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, 16,867 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

Read alsoUkraine receives another half a million doses of Chinese vaccine for COVID-19In the past 24 hours as of May 27, the highest number of cases was recorded in the city of Kyiv (454), Dnipropetrovsk region (284), Lviv region (278), Kharkiv region (233), and Kyiv region (194).

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for May 26

Hospitalizations: 1,402;

Deaths: 183;

Recoveries: 16,867;

Tests per day: 29,280 PCR tests, 12,440 ELISA tests, and 25,844 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,193,367;

Deaths: 50,076;

Recoveries: 2,006,918;

PCR tests: 10,105,901.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Vaccination in Ukraine

Some 15,131 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on May 26, 2021.

In total, 992,191 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while 107,524 persons have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

The shots were administered by 276 mobile vaccination teams and at 343 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 593,041 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

