The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by one as of the morning of May 4.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on May 4, some 1,308 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 23,375 people have recovered and 82 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. "One new COVID-19 case was registered in the past 24 hours."

Some 253 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

Since the launch of the vaccination campaign in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 47,095 people received their first jab, including 3,178 military doctors.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 2,472 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 4, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,088,410.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila