Some 380 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 93 as of the morning of April 26.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on April 27, some 1,715 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 22,679 people have recovered and 78 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. "Some 93 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Of those newly-infected, 15 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Since the launch of the vaccination campaign in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 43,884 people received their first jab, including 3,139 military doctors.

Twenty-five people in Ukraine Army were vaccinated in the past day.

Ukraine said 7,915 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 27, 2021, while the number of recoveries was twice that of the new cases.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 2,038,248.

