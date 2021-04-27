The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,038,248.

Ukraine said 7,915 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 27, 2021, while the number of recoveries was twice that of the new cases.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 2,038,248 as of April 27, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 1,596,829 patients, including 17,391 in the past day, have recovered.

Read alsoAnother 370,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine delivered to UkraineThe death toll has hit 42,950 with 432 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 398,469 active cases as of April 27.

"In the past day 7,915 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 336 children and 202 healthcare workers. Some 1,650 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (869), Poltava region (651), Donetsk region/Ukrainian-controlled districts (588), Odesa region (580), and Zaporizhia region (552).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Ukraine ranks 16th worldwide in terms of the pace of COVID-19 spread and 18th – in terms of coronavirus-related deaths.

COVID-19 tests

In total, 72,239 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 35,761 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 15,133 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 21,345 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

Meanwhile, 9,292,051 PCR tests have been run since the onset of the epidemic.

Vaccination in Ukraine

Authorities say 11,100 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on April 26, 2021.

In total, 539,124 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while nine persons have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

The shots were administered by 217 mobile vaccination teams and at 295 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 495,569 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

In the past day, most vaccinations were recorded in Kyiv (1,079) and Dnipropetrovsk region (1,374).

Other related news reports

Translation: Olena Kotova