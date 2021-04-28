Some 376 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 65 as of the morning of April 28.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on April 28, some 1,556 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 22,902 people have recovered and 79 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. "Some 65 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoUkraine to get nearly 1 million doses of Pfizer vaccine in May – Health ministerOf those newly-infected, 17 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 376 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

Since the launch of the vaccination campaign in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 44,148 people received their first jab, including 3,142 military doctors.

Some 264 people in Ukraine Army were vaccinated in the past day.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 9,590 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 28, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 2,047,838.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila