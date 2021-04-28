The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,047,838.

Ukraine said 9,590 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 28, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 2,047,838 as of April 28, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

Read alsoAnother 370,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine delivered to UkraineAs many as 1,616,891 patients, including 20,062 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 43,391 with 441 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 387,556 active cases as of April 28.

"In the past day 9,590 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 451 children and 217 healthcare workers. Some 3,623 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (1,070), Kharkiv region (818), Donetsk region/Ukrainian-controlled districts (811), Dnipropetrovsk region (584), and Lviv region (530).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Ukraine ranks 16th worldwide in terms of the pace of COVID-19 spread and 18th – in terms of coronavirus-related deaths, according to the NSDC data.

Ukraine ranks fifth in Europe and 12th globally by number of new cases, according to the Worldometers service.

COVID-19 tests

In total, 99,112 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 43,841 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 15,489 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 39,782 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

Meanwhile, 9,335,892 PCR tests have been run since the onset of the epidemic.

Vaccination in Ukraine

Authorities say 19,590 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on April 27, 2021.

In total, 558,714 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while nine persons have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

The shots were administered by 263 mobile vaccination teams and at 667 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 498,890 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

In the past day, most vaccinations were recorded in Kyiv (1,876), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,894), Lviv region (2,535), Odesa region (1,967), Poltava region (1,066), and Kharkiv region (1,065).

