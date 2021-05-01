Some 263 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 56 as of the morning of May 1.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on May 1, some 1,345 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 23,327 people have recovered and 81 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Saturday. "Some 56 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoKyiv mayor reports over 670 new COVID-19 cases, 35 fatalitiesOf those newly-infected, 21 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 263 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

Since the launch of the vaccination campaign in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 46,661 people received their first jab, including 3,172 military doctors.

Some 838 people in Ukraine Army were vaccinated in the past day.

Ukraine said 8,549 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 1, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,078,086.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila