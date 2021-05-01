The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,078,086.

Ukraine said 8,549 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 1, 2021.

"In the past day, 8,549 people, including 374 children and 145 healthcare workers, tested positive for the coronavirus, while 3,051 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Saturday, May 1.

The death toll has hit 44,436 with 351 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 14,956 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

Read alsoKyiv leaving "red" quarantine zone: What bans remain in placeIn total, 83,336 tests were run in the country in the past day.

In particular, there were 37,455 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 13,016 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 32,865 antigen-detecting rapid diagnostic tests.

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,078,086;

Recoveries: 1,670,481;

Deaths: 44,436; and

PCR tests: 9,456,234.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Dnipropetrovsk region (745), Kharkiv region (730), the city of Kyiv (671), Donetsk region (570), and Cherkasy region (537).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Some 49,985 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on April 30, 2021.

In total, 752,295 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while 260 persons have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

The shots were administered by 36 mobile vaccination teams and at 1,838 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 506,067 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila