The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 51 as of the morning of January 23.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on January 23, some 751 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 14,432 people have recovered and 39 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Saturday. "Fifty-one new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoCOVID-19 epidemic in Ukraine may subside by late 2021 – health ministerOf those newly-infected, 13 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 128 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation). The number of those whose isolation term is expiring in the next three days is 18 people.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 4,928 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 23, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,187,897.

