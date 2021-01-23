The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,187,897.

Ukraine said 4,928 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 23, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,187,897 as of January 23, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 942,107 patients, including 13,138 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 21,778 with 116 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Read alsoMayor Klitschko: 500,000 Kyiv residents may get free COVID-19 vaccinesThe government reported 224,012 active cases as of January 23. In total, there have been 1,290,289 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 4,928 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 166 children and 261 healthcare workers. Some 1,862 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

In total, 40,144 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 22,667 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 17,477 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (536), Lviv region (351), Dnipropetrovsk region (342), Zaporizhia region (339), and Kyiv region (325).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Other related news reports

Author: UNIAN