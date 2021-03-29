Some 778 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 48 as of the morning of March 29.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on March 29, some 2,644 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 18,061 people have recovered and 57 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Monday. "Some 48 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoOver 5,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ukraine in past dayOf those newly-infected, six people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Ukraine reported a sharp decrease in the number of new active COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 29, 2021, that is 8,346 against 11,932 registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,652,409.

