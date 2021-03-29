The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,652,409.

Ukraine reported a sharp decrease in the number of new active COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 29, 2021, that is 8,346 against 11,932 registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,652,409 as of March 29, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Minister Stepanov assures China's CoronaVac effectiveAs many as 1,303,500 patients, including 2,875 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 32,132 with 17 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 316,777 active cases as of March 29. In total, there have been 1,841,370 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day 8,346 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 344 children and 140 healthcare workers. Some 3,129 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Monday.

In total, 39,732 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 24,404 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 5,631 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 9,697 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Lviv region (820), Kharkiv region (664), Odesa region (658), Dnirpopetrovsk region (647), and Zhytomyr region (567).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Reporting by UNIAN