Some 601 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 273 as of the morning of March 25.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on March 25, some 2,362 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 17,686 people have recovered and 53 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Thursday. "Some 273 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoMP Radutsky: Peak of third COVID-19 wave expected in Ukraine in few weeksOf those newly-infected, 56 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 16,669 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 25, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,596,575.

