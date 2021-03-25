The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,596,575.

Ukraine said 16,669 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 25, 2021.

"In the past day, 16,669 people, including 786 children and 446 healthcare workers, tested positive for the coronavirus. Some 4,838 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Thursday, March 25.

The death toll has hit 31,135 with 362 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 6,748 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In total, 128,615 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 57,818 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 22,950 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 47,847 antigen-detecting rapid diagnostic tests.

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the start of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 1,596,575;

Recoveries: 1,283,020;

Deaths: 31,135; and

PCR tests: 7,836,049.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (1,267), Odesa region (1,235), Zhytomyr region (1,136), Lviv region (1,032), and Khmelnytsky region (989).

Some 18,561 people got vaccinated on March 24. Since the start of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 155,587 have been vaccinated, 18,561 of them have received their first shot of the CoviShield vaccine, including one person who has already received all the two shots of the vaccination course.

Daily cases and vaccinations per region

1,267 cases/1,750 vaccinations in the city of Kyiv;

1,235/470 in Odesa region;

1,136/730 in Zhytomyr region;

1,032/1,030 in Lviv region;

989/250 in Khmelnytsky region;

918/350 in Kharkiv region;

892/1,610 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

872/1,290 in Kyiv region;

778/340 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

772/1,160 in Vinnytsia region;

668/490 in Zakarpattia region;

626/550 in Rivne region;

613/907 in Sumy region;

548/580 in Chernihiv region;

543/320 in Chernivtsi region;

531/870 in Ternopil region;

521/840 in Poltava region;

512/784 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

509/1,000 in Cherkasy region;

488/620 in Zaporizhia region;

377/690 in Mykolaiv region;

349/270 in Volyn region;

184/380 in Kirovohrad region;

168/1,000 in Kherson region; and

141/280 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

The shots were administered by 183 mobile vaccination teams and by healthcare workers at 457 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 341,952 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

