Some 969 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 27 as of the morning of April 5.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on April 5, some 2,999 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 19,047 people have recovered and 66 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Monday. "Some 27 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoAlmost 292,000 Ukrainians vaccinated against COVID-19 since launch of campaignOf those newly-infected, three people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 969 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 10,179 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 5, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,755,888.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila