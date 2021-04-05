The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,755,888.

Ukraine said 10,179 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 5, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,755,888 as of April 5, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 1,352,139 patients, including 4,946 in the past day, have recovered.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Zelensky signs decree to vaccinate majority of adult population by year-endThe death toll has hit 34,587 with 254 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 369,162 active cases as of April 5.

"In the past day 10,179 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 431 children and 152 healthcare workers. Some 3,275 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Monday.

In total, 34,666 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 21,963 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 4,574 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 8,129 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Kharkiv region (1,155), Lviv region (1,121), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,003), Odesa region (660), and Kyiv region (619).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Some 1,258 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on April 4, 2021.

In total, 291,822 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while two persons have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

Translation: Olena Kotova