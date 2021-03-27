Some 638 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 251 as of the morning of March 27.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on March 27, some 2,528 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 17,966 people have recovered and 55 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Saturday. "Some 251 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoHealth chief predicts up to 25,000 daily Covid cases in coming weeksOf those newly-infected, 26 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 638 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 17,424 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 27, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,632,131.

Reporting by UNIAN