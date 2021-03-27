The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Lviv region.

Ukraine said 17,424 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 27, 2021.

"As of March 27, 2021, some 17,424 people, including 752 children and 420 healthcare workers, tested positive for the coronavirus," Ukraine's Health Ministry reported on Telegram on Saturday, March 27.

Some 4,747 new patients were hospitalized.

The death toll has hit 31,751 with 290 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 7,124 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In total, 123,500 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 55,500 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 22,470 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 45,530 antigen-detecting rapid diagnostic tests.

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the start of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 1,632,131;

Recoveries: 1,297,282;

Deaths: 31,751; and

PCR tests: 7,945,044.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Lviv region (1,407), Odesa region (1,282), Kyiv region (1,273), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,171), and the city of Kyiv (1,226).

Reporting by UNIAN