The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 246 as of the morning of April 3.

Read alsoOver 18,000 Ukrainians vaccinated against COVID-19 in past day – Health minister"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on April 3, some 2,974 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 18,998 people have recovered and 65 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Saturday. "Some 246 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Of those newly-infected, 35 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 945 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 20,341 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 3, 2021, marking yet another highest daily rise, against 19,893 cases registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,731,971.

