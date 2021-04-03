The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,731,971.

Ukraine said 20,341 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 3, 2021, marking yet another highest daily rise, against 19,893 cases registered a day earlier.

Read alsoOver 19,000 Ukrainians vaccinated against COVID-19 in past day – Health minister"As of April 3, 2021, some 20,341 people, including 809 children and 473 healthcare workers, tested positive for the coronavirus," Ukraine's Health Ministry reported on Telegram on Saturday, April 3.

Some 5,186 new patients were hospitalized.

The death toll has hit 34,075 with 396 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 9,166 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In total, 128,492 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 58,951 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 23,084 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 46,457 antigen-detecting rapid diagnostic tests.

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the start of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 1,731,971;

Recoveries: 1,342,536;

Deaths: 34,075; and

PCR tests: 8,297,800.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (2,053), Lviv region (1,538), Odesa region (1,521), Kharkiv region (1,470), and Dnipropetrovsk region (1,433).

Other related news reports

Translation: Olena Kotova