Some 842 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 237 as of the morning of March 31.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on March 31, some 2,637 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 18,500 people have recovered and 62 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. "Some 237 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoHealth officials seek to have 60% of adult Ukrainians vaccinated for COVID before year-endOf those newly-infected, 37 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Ukraine said 11,226 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 31, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,674,168.

