The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,674,168.

Ukraine said 11,226 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 31, 2021.

Read alsoHealth officials seek to have 60% of adult Ukrainians vaccinated for COVID before year-endThe total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,674,168 as of March 31, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 1,313,481 patients, including 6,405 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 32,825 with 407 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours, marking yet another highest daily rise, against 362 deaths reported as of March 25.

The government reported 327,862 active cases as of March 31.

"In the past day 11,226 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 491 children and 335 healthcare workers. Some 5,558 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

In total, 139,224 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 61,839 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 21,984 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 55,401 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (1,100), Odesa region (1,012), Kharkiv region (906), Lviv region (833), and Zaporizhia region (737).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

