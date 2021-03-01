Some 145 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 23 as of the morning of March 1.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on March 1, some 831 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 15,946 people have recovered and 46 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Friday. "Some 23 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoOver 3,100 Ukrainians vaccinated against COVID-19 in first four daysOf those newly-infected, two people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

