The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,352,134.

Ukraine said 4,285 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 1, 2021.

The new cases included 93 healthcare workers, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info channel on Telegram.

Read alsoOver 3,100 Ukrainians vaccinated against COVID-19 in first four daysIn particular, 258 children tested positive for the coronavirus on February 28.

Meanwhile, 1,701 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In the past 24 hours as of March 1, the highest number of the confirmed cases was recorded in Vinnytsia region (598), Ivano-Frankivsk region (526), Zhytomyr region (466), Chernivtsi region (335), and Lviv region (315).

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for February 28

Hospitalizations: 1,779 people;

Deaths: 68 people;

Recoveries: 1,701 people;

Tests per day: 23,066 (15,394 PCR tests, 2,621 ELISA tests, and 5,051 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 1,352,134 people;

Deaths: 26,050 people;

Recoveries: 1,171,724 people;

PCR tests: 6,921,573.

Daily cases per region:

598 in Vinnytsia region;

526 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

466 in Zhytomyr region;

335 in Chernivtsi region;

315 in Lviv region;

242 in Zakarpattia region;

208 in Kyiv region;

207 in Odesa region;

190 in Mykolaiv region;

178 in Ternopil region;

165 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

156 cases in the city of Kyiv;

120 in Sumy region;

97 in Poltava region;

83 in Zaporizhia region;

69 in Kharkiv region;

67 in Cherkasy region;

65 in Volyn region;

58 in Rivne region;

54 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

32 in Khmelnytsky region;

21 in Chernihiv region.

20 in Kherson region;

10 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts); and

3 in Kirovohrad region.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Reporting by UNIAN