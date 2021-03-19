Some 543 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 223 as of the morning of March 19.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on March 19, some 1,877 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 17,204 people have recovered and 52 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Friday. "Some 223 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoInfectious disease expert speaks up for immediate nationwide lockdownOf those newly-infected, 39 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 543 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine confirmed 15,850 new active COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours as of March 19, 2021, having reported this year's highest indicator for the second day in a row.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,519,926.

Reporting by UNIAN