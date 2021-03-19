The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,519,926.

Ukraine confirmed 15,850 new active COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours as of March 19, 2021, having reported this year's highest indicator for the second day in a row.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,519,926 as of March 19, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 1,248,782 patients, including 4,592 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 29,515 with 262 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Read alsoCoronavirus has mutated: NSDC seeks to update COVID treatment protocolThe government reported 241,629 active cases as of March 19. In total, there have been 1,675,618 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day 15,850 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 830 children and 401 healthcare workers. Some 4,444 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Friday.

In total, 115,274 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 53,379 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 21,241 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 40,654 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (1,210), Lviv region (1,140), Kyiv region (1,134), Kharkiv region (1,085), and Vinnytsia region (948).

Daily cases per region:

1,210 cases in the city of Kyiv;

1,140 in Lviv region;

1,134 in Kyiv region;

1,085 in Kharkiv region;

948 in Vinnytsia region;

935 in Odesa region;

913 in Zhytomyr region;

855 in Khmelnytsky region;

716 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

655 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

628 in Ternopil region;

584 in Chernivtsi region;

546 in Zakarpattia region;

543 in Poltava region;

536 in Cherkasy region;

506 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

489 in Sumy region;

443 in Rivne region;

408 in Zaporizhia region;

419 in Mykolaiv region;

348 in Volyn region;

347 in Chernihiv region;

158 in Kirovohrad region;

147 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts); and

141 in Kherson region.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

