Some 449 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 222 as of the morning of March 13.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on March 13, some 1,526 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 16,691 people have recovered and 50 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Saturday. "Some 222 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoWHO adds Janssen vaccine to list of safe, effective emergency tools against COVID-19Of those newly-infected, 41 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine confirmed 13,276 new active COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours as of March 13, 2021, having reported this year's highest indicator vs. 13,514 cases recorded as of December 11, 2020, as an all-time high.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,451,744.

